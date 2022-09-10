Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,878.98 and $33.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015349 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020144 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
