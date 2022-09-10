CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $277,758.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $277,758.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,489,178 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
