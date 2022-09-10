Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

