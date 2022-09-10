Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $139.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

