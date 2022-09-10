Curate Market Cap Reaches $545,262.06 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $545,262.06 and approximately $160,606.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,460,647 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

