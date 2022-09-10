Curio (CUR) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,612.04 and $1,953.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060163 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013815 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00067956 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005498 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00075792 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.