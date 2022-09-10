Curio Governance (CGT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076920 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

