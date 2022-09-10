CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

