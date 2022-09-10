CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
CuriosityStream Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.65.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
