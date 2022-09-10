cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $61.52 million and $42,014.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,151.67 or 0.28812919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

CORE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

