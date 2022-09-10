CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0015

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $46,529.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

