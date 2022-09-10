Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $19,943,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $19,943,030.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $4,302,665. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

