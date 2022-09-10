Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,910 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 332,610 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,633,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $4,302,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

