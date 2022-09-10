D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 199,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

