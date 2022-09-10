DA Davidson Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $3.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 843,185 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

