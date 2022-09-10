DA Davidson Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $97.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

