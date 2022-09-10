DA Davidson Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $97.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Lovesac Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $87.12.
Insider Activity at Lovesac
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.