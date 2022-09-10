Dai One Day Volume Reaches $331.04 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.90 billion and $331.04 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127834 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,903,280,828 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com/en. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

