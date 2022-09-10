Daikicoin (DIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,147.00

Daikicoin (DIC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Daikicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Daikicoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $11,147.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.