Daikicoin Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Daikicoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $11,147.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daikicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin (CRYPTO:DIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.