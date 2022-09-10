DAO Maker Reaches Market Cap of $164.43 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $164.43 million and $5.47 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00008332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker (DAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,076,063 coins. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

