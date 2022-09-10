DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $858,297.16

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 90.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $858,297.16 and $107.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

