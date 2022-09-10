DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,018.66

DAOventures (DVD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $173,018.66 and $141.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008212 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

