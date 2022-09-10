Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRKTF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darktrace has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

DRKTF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Darktrace has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

