Darwinia Crab Network Price Tops $0.0010 (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Darwinia Crab Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Darwinia Crab Network
