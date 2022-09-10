DATA Market Cap Reaches $400,542.80 (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $400,542.80 and $164,368.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol.Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

