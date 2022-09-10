Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $173.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.