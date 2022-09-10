DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $6.46 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $205.82 million and $159,725.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 118.7% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00030322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

