Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119.00

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $45,069.89 and $119.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.