DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) versus Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Financial Survey

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DatChat and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Charge Enterprises has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.30%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than DatChat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A -75.06% -73.08% Charge Enterprises -12.54% -288.82% -33.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DatChat and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DatChat and Charge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 0.95 -$51.67 million N/A N/A

DatChat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats DatChat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

