Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 39,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 703,259 shares.The stock last traded at $39.57 and had previously closed at $43.94.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

