David Riches Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Rating) insider David Riches acquired 1,000,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$920,000.00 ($643,356.64).
GenusPlus Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About GenusPlus Group
