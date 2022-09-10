DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.