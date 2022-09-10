DCC’s (DCC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on the stock.

DCC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,938 ($59.67) on Friday. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,725 ($57.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,520 ($78.78). The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,562.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,523.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

