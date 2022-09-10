DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $46.70 million and $2.12 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,219,614,301 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of "fun". It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy "fun" with the money we earn working."

