DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,603.54

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $37,603.54 and approximately $69.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00061091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077098 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

