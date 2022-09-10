Decentral Games Market Cap Reaches $33.98 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $554,495.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 569,144,994 coins and its circulating supply is 568,930,194 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

