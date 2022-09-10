Decentraland One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163.36 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $163.36 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,543,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,088,192 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.