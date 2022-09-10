Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $16.03 million and $3.10 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00008725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.
Dego Finance Coin Profile
Dego Finance (DEGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dego Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
