DeHive Price Hits $0.12 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $479,809.46 and $38,936.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.