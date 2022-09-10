Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

