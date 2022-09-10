Delta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,598.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Delta has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Delta Profile

DELTA is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

