Demodyfi (DMOD) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00791145 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015303 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Demodyfi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Demodyfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Demodyfi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.