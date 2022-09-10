Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 244,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,103,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,873 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,146 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,108,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 2.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 691,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

