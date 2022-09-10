Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 244,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,103,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Denison Mines Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.