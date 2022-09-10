Dent Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $103.32 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

