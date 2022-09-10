DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $473,087.49 and approximately $129.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00772825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014936 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019755 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DePay
Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.