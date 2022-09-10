DeRace (DERC) One Day Volume Hits $192,188.00

DeRace (DERC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $192,188.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DERC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.