DerivaDAO (DDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $1.57 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO (CRYPTO:DDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

