DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and $72,333.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO (CRYPTO:DDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities."

