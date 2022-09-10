Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.04 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $269,482.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00019031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 279.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,841,473 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

