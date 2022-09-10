Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AHT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,292 ($51.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55. The company has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,773.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,306.18. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41).

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.