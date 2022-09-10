Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GSK (NYSE:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,500

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. GSK has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $30,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

